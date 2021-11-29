Steelers Signing DT Montravius Adams Off Saints’ Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DT Montravius Adams off of the Saints’ practice squad.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract in free agency but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Adam signed on with the Saints and has been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in five games for the Saints and recorded seven tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.