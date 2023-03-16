Steelers Signing LB Elandon Roberts To Two-Year Deal

Per Cameron Wolfe, LB Elandon Roberts says he’s signing a two-year deal with the Steelers.

He’ll provide some additional depth for Pittsburgh as they rework their linebacking corps.

Roberts, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $2,440,356 rookie contract and entered the open market as an unrestricted free agent, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

He re-signed with the Dolphins once again in 2021 and 2022 on consecutive one-year deals.

In 2022, Roberts appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 107 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.