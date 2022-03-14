Steelers Signing Mason Cole To A Three-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning on signing C Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Cole has starting experience and is coming off of his rookie deal, which will give the Steelers a high-quality depth piece with upside along the offensive line.

Cole, 25, was selected with the No. 97 overall pick by the Cardinals in the third round in 2018. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,221,516 rookie contract when Arizona traded him to the Vikings.

In 2021, Cole appeared in 14 games and made seven starts for the Vikings.