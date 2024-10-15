Steelers QB Russell Wilson Getting First-Team Reps, Could Start Week 7

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers plan to give QB Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week.

Pelissero says that will put Wilson in line to start in Week 7 against the Jets on Sunday Night Football, taking over for QB Justin Fields. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said at his presser today, via Ray Fittipaldo, that starting Wilson is a “consideration.”

Fields has piloted the Steelers to a 4-2 start and thrown just one interception, though fumbles have been a bit of an issue and the offense hasn’t been particularly good.

It’s led to a lot of speculation about whether Wilson would get his job back after missing so much time with a calf injury this summer and fall.

Still, it looks like Pittsburgh still has a lot of faith and confidence in Wilson.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers quarterback situation as the news is available.