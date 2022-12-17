Steelers To Start QB Mitchell Trubisky In Week 15

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers plan to start QB Mitchell Trubisky in Week 15, with QB Kenny Pickett remaining in concussion protocol.

Trubisky, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2022, Trubisky has appeared in six games for the Steelers and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.