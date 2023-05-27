Steelers Trying Out XFL LS Antonio Ortiz

According to the XFL Twitter, the Steelers are bringing in LS Antonio Ortiz for a tryout.
Ortiz, 23, went undrafted out of Texas Christian University during the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was later selected by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Draft.
During his four-year college career, Ortiz appeared in 45 games before appearing in three games for the Renegades.
