According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out seven players on Tuesday including LS Steven Wirtel.

The full list of players includes:

LS Hunter Bradley QB Kaleb Eleby LS Thomas Fletcher LS Brian Khoury WR Tyson Philpot WR Kian Schaffer-Baker LS Steven Wirtel

Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year.

Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught on with the Packers’ practice squad in September of last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Green Bey elected to waive him during training camp in August.

In 2021, Wirtel appeared in nine games for the Packers.