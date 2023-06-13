Steelers Working Out LB Nick Kwiatkoski

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski for a workout this week, per Mark Kaboly.

The team is conducting its mandatory minicamp this week, which is often used by teams to give veterans a look.

Kwiatkoski would be a good fit as the type of linebacker the Steelers have traditionally preferred and would boost their depth and special teams.

He also had a workout with the Titans earlier this offseason.

Kwiatkoski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career back in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March of last year.

From there, Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, but was ultimately cut loose coming out of training camp. The Falcons brought him back where he played out the 2022 season.

In 2022, Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles.