Steelers Working Out Three Pass-Rushers

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are working out three pass-rushers including DE Wyatt Ray, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, and DE Trent Harris.

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract this offseason but elected to cut him loose.

He then had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the Bengals in 2021.

In 2021, Ray appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 15 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.