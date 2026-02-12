Cardinals Expected To Retain DC Nick Rallis

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports that the Cardinals are expected to retain defensive coordinator Nick Rallis under new HC Mike LaFleur.

Rallis has served as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons under Jonathan Gannon.

Rallis, 32, began his coaching career at Wake Forest as their quality control coach back in 2017. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Vikings as their defensive quality control coach in 2018.

After working his way up to assistant LBs coach, Rallis departed to coach linebackers for the Eagles.

The Cardinals hired Rallis for the 2023 season and he’s served as the team’s defensive coordinator ever since.

In 2025, Rallis’ defense ranked No. 27 in fewest yards allowed, No. 29 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 24 in fewest passing yards allowed.