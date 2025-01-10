Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord declared to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’ll be among the top quarterbacks available in the draft and is projected to be a mid-round selection.

McCord, 22, transferred to Syracuse after three years at Ohio State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and second-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

He broke the ACC single-season passing record in 2024 with 4,779 yards.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.