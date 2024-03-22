Teams Gauging Chargers Interest In Trading No. 5 Overall Pick

According to new Chargers GM Joe Hortiz, NFL teams have gauged his interest in trading down from the No. 5 overall pick this year’s draft.

Hortiz did say that “it’s still early and the phone is not ringing yet” but he plans to weigh all options when it comes to the team’s top pick.

“We’ll see how it goes. It’s still early and the phone is not ringing yet because we’re still a month or so out,” Hortiz said, via Chargers.com. “But I’ve had teams ask me and are gauging my interest. Certainly, as I said before, I’m open to all options when it comes to the draft. I’m not locked into any one spot — forwards, backwards, staying right there.”

The Cardinals figure to have priority in terms of trading back over the Chargers, given that there has been a lot of talk about quarterbacks possibly going one, two, three and four.

However, if Arizona elects to remain at No. 4, the Chargers could have a great deal of interest in their No. 5 selection.

“It’s a great quarterback year, it really is,” Hortiz said. “You look at the guys and everyone is saying there could be six quarterbacks in the first round and that’s fair. That really is.

“It’s a unique year. It could create some opportunity for us but we’ll see how the draft unfolds.”

The Chargers have been in a tough cap situation this offseason and are working to restructure the team’s offense under new HC Jim Harbaugh. Certainly, picking up some additional draft picks would go a long way toward them rebuilding around QB Justin Herbert for the years to come.

We’ll have more regarding the Chargers and potential draft trades as the news is available.