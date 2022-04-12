Tennessee WR Velus Jones Visiting Colts & Panthers

According to Ian Rapoport, Tennessee WR Velus Jones is set to take top 30 visits with the Colts and Panthers.

Jones has built up some steam after a strong week at the Senior Bowl and a 4.31-second 40-yard dash time at the Combine. He’s drawing interest as a receiver and kick returner.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Jones, 24, transferred to Tennessee after four years at USC and played two seasons for the volunteers. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

During his six-year college career, Jones appeared in 61 games and made 21 starts, recording 120 receptions for 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns.