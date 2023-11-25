Texans Announce Four Moves, Activate C Juice Scruggs From IR

The Texans announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Desmond King and WR Steven Sims for Week 12. The team is also activating rookie C Juice Scruggs from injured reserve.
We have activated Juice Scruggs from the Reserve/Injured list and made other roster moves.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 25, 2023
In a corresponding move, the team waived LB Garret Wallow from the active roster.
Scruggs, 23, was a second-round pick by the Texans in this year’s draft out of Penn State. He’s signed a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus.
He landed on injured reserve coming out of this year’s preseason.
During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!