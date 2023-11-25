Texans Announce Four Moves, Activate C Juice Scruggs From IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Texans announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Desmond King and WR Steven Sims for Week 12. The team is also activating rookie C Juice Scruggs from injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, the team waived LB Garret Wallow from the active roster.

Scruggs, 23, was a second-round pick by the Texans in this year’s draft out of Penn State. He’s signed a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus. 

He landed on injured reserve coming out of this year’s preseason. 

During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.

