Texans Announce Four Moves, Activate C Juice Scruggs From IR

The Texans announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Desmond King and WR Steven Sims for Week 12. The team is also activating rookie C Juice Scruggs from injured reserve.

We have activated Juice Scruggs from the Reserve/Injured list and made other roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 25, 2023

In a corresponding move, the team waived LB Garret Wallow from the active roster.

Scruggs, 23, was a second-round pick by the Texans in this year’s draft out of Penn State. He’s signed a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus.

He landed on injured reserve coming out of this year’s preseason.

During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.