Texans Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 15

The Houston Texans announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 15’s game.

The full list of moves includes:

Texans elevated WR Steven Sims and LB Garret Wallow to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Texans activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Texans placed DB Tavierre Thomas on injured reserve

Fairbairn, 29, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed. The team later restructured this deal.

In 2023, Fairbairn appeared in eight games for the Texans and converted 18 of 19 field goal attempts (94.7 percent) to go along with 14 of 14 extra-point tries.