Texans Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Texans announced seven roster moves on Wednesday, including activating CB Desmond King and LB Denzel Perryman to the 53-man roster.

The team also signed K Matt Ammendola and LB Garret Wallow to the practice squad and released RB Gerrid Doaks from the unit, while CB Shaquill Griffin was waived and OL Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. Houston exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Howard was entering the last year of his deal when he signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans. He is now expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

In 2023, Howard appeared in seven games for the Texans, making seven starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 guard out of 78 qualifying players.