Texans Cutting CB Shaquill Griffin

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are cutting veteran CB Shaquill Griffin.

He’ll now go on waivers after Houston elected to go in a different direction in the secondary. The veteran started six games for the Texans this year.

Griffin, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. Griffin was due to make a base salary of $11.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2023 when the Jaguars cut him loose this offseason.

He later caught on with the Texans on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Griffin has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 33 total tackles, one interception and four pass deflections.