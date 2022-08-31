Texans Expected To Re-Sign QB Jeff Driskel To Practice Squad

Doug Kyed reports that the Texans are expected to re-sign QB Jeff Driskel to their practice squad, as was expected when he was cut yesterday.

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract in March of last year but he was cut loose this offseason and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad before moving him to the tight-end position back in November.

He was active for one game last season but recorded no stats.

In 2020, Driskel appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 54.7 percent for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 28 yards.