Texans Fail TE Adam Shaheen On His Physical, Void Trade With Dolphins

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Texans failed TE Adam Shaheen on his physical with Houston, which voids the trade between them and the Dolphins.

Wolfe says the Texans flagged Shaheen for a pre-existing condition in his knee, although he hadn’t missed any time with the Dolphins this summer.

The Texans will get back the sixth-round pick they sent Miami in the deal and the Dolphins will get back the seventh-round pick they sent Houston.

Shaheen, 28, was selected with the No. 45 overall pick out of Ashland by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,910,516, which included a signing bonus of $2,438,556, when Chicago traded him to the Dolphins.

Shaheen was making a base salary of $1,270,980 for the 2020 season when he signed a two-year extension midseason worth just under $8 million. He is entering the final year of his contract and set to earn $1,650,000 this season.

In 2021, Shaheen appeared in 12 games and recorded 12 receptions for 110 yards (9.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.