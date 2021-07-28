Texans Hosting C Austin Reiter For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are bringing in C Austin Reiter for a visit this week.

Wilson adds that a deal is not currently imminent.

The Bengals brought him in for a visit last week but he left Cincinnati without a contract.

Back in March, the Chiefs reportedly made an offer to re-sign Reiter but a deal was never finalized. (NFLTR)

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.

