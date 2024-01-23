Texans OC Bobby Slowik Has Second Interviews With Commanders & Falcons

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans OC Bobby Slowik will have second interviews with the Commanders and Falcons this week.

Both will be in person and both indicate Slowik impressed the leadership of both teams.

He’s drawn a lot of attention for his work with the Texans on offense this past season and he may land a head coaching job after just one year as a coordinator.

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.