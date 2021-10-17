Texans OT Marcus Cannon Out 12 Weeks After Back Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans OT Marcus Cannon had back surgery recently and is looking at a 12-week absence.

Rapoport says that timeline will probably knock Cannon out for the rest of the season. He had been starting at right tackle for the Texans.

Cannon was already on injured reserve, so no move is necessary there for Houston. The Texans will also be without LT Laremy Tunsil for a few weeks following thumb surgery.

Cannon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million and included $14.5M guaranteed.

New England traded Cannon to the Texans this past March. He stands to make a base salary of $4,700,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Cannon appeared in four games and made four starts at right tackle for the Texans.