Texans Place OT Marcus Cannon On IR, Elevate QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Moore

The Houston Texans officially placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve Saturday with a back injury and elevated WR Chris Moore and QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster.

Cannon opened the season on the PUP list.

Cannon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million and included $14.5M guaranteed.

New England traded Cannon to the Texans this past March. He stands to make a base salary of $4,700,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2019, Cannon appeared in 15 games for the Patriots, making 15 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 tackle out of 82 qualifying players last year.