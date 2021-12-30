Texans Placing WR Danny Amendola On COVID List, Activating DB A.J. Moore

The Houston Texans announced on Thursday that they are placing WR Danny Amendola on the COVID-19 list and activating S A.J. Moore.

Amendola, 36, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2008. He spent over a year in Dallas before eventually signing on with the Eagles.

Amendola played a number of seasons for the Rams before the Patriots signed him to a five-year contract back in 2013. From there, the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before being released in 2019.

The Lions signed Amendola to a contract and he returned to Detroit on another one-year deal before catching on with the Texans for the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Amendola appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught 17 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.

