Texans Promote WR Steven Sims, Sign DT McTelvin Agim To PS

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Steven Sims to their active roster and added DT McTelvin Agim to their practice squad.

Sims, 26, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. The Commanders cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Bills before being let go and signing on with the Steelers’ practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal with Pittsburgh last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

From there, the Texans signed Sims back in March to a contract but released him as part of the initial 53-man roster.

In 2023, Sims appeared in three games for the Texans and caught three passes for 25 yards and no touchdowns.