Texans Promoting CB Desmond King

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are promoting CB Desmond King to the active roster.

He takes the spot of CB Shaquill Griffin, who is being waived by Houston.

King was a surprise preseason cut by Houston and found his way back to their practice squad recently after a stint with the Steelers.

He was the starting slot corner last year and that’s been a weak spot in recent weeks for the Texans’ secondary. Griffin is an outside corner and was likely going back to a reserve role with some other players getting healthy.

King, 28, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

The Texans cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed on with the Steelers. Pittsburgh cut him midseason, however.

In 2023, King has appeared in three games for the Steelers.