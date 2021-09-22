Texans Promoting QB Jeff Driskel

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are promoting QB Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster.

Houston needs a backup to third-round QB Davis Mills following the injury to Tyrod Taylor and Deshaun Watson is not an option.

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract in March of last year but he was cut loose this offseason and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2020, Driskel appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 54.7 percent for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 28 yards.