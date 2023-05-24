Texans QB Davis Mills Unavailable Despite Trade Interest

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans QB Davis Mills is not available via trade right now.

Wilson cites a league source saying Houston has gotten interest in Mills, which makes sense considering the team also signed veteran QB Case Keenum and drafted QB C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.

Mills would appear to be No. 3 behind those two for the future but has still been taking first-team reps at OTAs so far. He has been the starter for a big chunk of the past two seasons for Houston.

He’s on a cheap rookie contract, so the Texans don’t have to do anything and depth at quarterback is a valuable thing to have. Still, it would make a lot of sense for the Texans to trade Mills if they received a decent offer at some point in the coming months.

Mills, 24, was a third-round pick by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.4 million in 2023.

In 2022, Mills appeared in 15 games for the Texans and completed 61 percent of his pass attempts for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 32 rush attempts for 108 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mills as the news is available.