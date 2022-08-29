Texans Release WR Chester Rogers From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans officially released WR Chester Rogers from injured reserve with a settlement on Monday.

Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender.

The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before the start of the season.

From there, Rogers signed on to the Titans’ practice squad and was on and off of their roster before joining the Texans not long ago.

In 2021, Rogers appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 30 passes for 301 yards receiving and one touchdown.