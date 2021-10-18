Texans Releasing DE Whitney Mercilus

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are releasing veteran EDGE Whitney Mercilus on Monday.

Wilson mentions that Houston will move forward with Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin at defensive end from here on.

Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.

Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 this season. The Texans opted to restructure Mercilus’ contract this past offseason, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Mercilus has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 12 tackles and three sacks.