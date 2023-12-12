Texans Releasing K Matt Ammendola From PS, Signing WR Chad Cota

The Texans announced Tuesday that they are releasing K Matt Ammendola from the practice squad and signing WR Chad Cota in his place.

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola in August but released him just a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs to start the season as an injury replacement and had stints with the Cardinals and Packers later in the season.

He has most recently been on and off the Texans roster this year.

In 2023, Ammendola has kicked in three games for the Texans, connecting on 3 of his 6 attempts for a rate of 50 percent and making all nine of his extra-point attempts.