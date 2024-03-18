Texans Restructuring Deal Of G Shaq Mason

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are restructuring the contract of veteran G Shaq Mason.

Mason signed a three-year, $36 million extension with Houston back in May of 2023.

Mason, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. New England traded Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He was due to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his deal, but the Buccaneers wound up restructuring his deal back in September of 2022 to create $6 million in cap space. He was traded to the Texans after just one season in a late-round pick swap.

In 2023, Mason appeared in and started in 17 games for the Texans at guard.