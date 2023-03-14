Texans Rework S Eric Murray’s Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have reworked the deal for S Eric Murray.

Wilson adds the move was necessary to keep him with the team. He did something similar last season, inking a two-year, $10 million deal.

Murray, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023.

In 2022, Murray appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 24 total tackles.