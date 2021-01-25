Texans Scheduling Second Interviews With Bills DC Leslie Frazier & Ravens AHC David Culley

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are setting up second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant HC David Culley.

With both the Bills and Ravens eliminated from the playoffs, Frazier and Culley are free to speak with the Texans at will about their head coaching vacancy.

Frazier is widely seen as one of the leading candidates for the job along with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, so the loss to Kansas City on Sunday night could actually bode well for Frazier.

He will interview for the job in person on Tuesday, per Jeremy Fowler.

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

Culley, 65, began his coaching career back in 1978. From there, he worked for a number of schools before the Buccaneers hired him as their WRs coaching 1994.

From there, Culley worked for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills before the Ravens hired him for the 2019 season.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.