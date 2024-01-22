Texans Sign 12 Players To Future Deals Including QB Tim Boyle

The Houston Texans officially signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Monday including QB Tim Boyle.

Here’s the full list:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Boyle, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Boyle was signed away by the Bears late in the season to their active roster. He signed with the Jets back in April but was released after making a few starts for the team.

In 2023, Boyle has appeared in three games and made two starts for the Jets, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.