Texans Sign CB Isaac Yiadom

The Houston Texans announced they have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to the roster, per Mark Berman.
He’ll add some depth at corner for Houston.
Yiadom, 25, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.
Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. He was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.
In 2021, Yiadom appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 10 tackles.
