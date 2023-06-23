Texans Sign First-Round EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 3 overall pick EDGE Will Anderson Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
Tom Pelissero reports Anderson receives a fully guaranteed four-year, $35,212,818 million deal including a $22,609,320 signing bonus. Anderson’s contract also includes a fifth-year option in 2027.
Houston’s only remaining unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is No. 2 overall C.J. Stroud.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|2
|C. J. Stroud
|QB
|1
|3
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|2
|62
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Signed
|3
|69
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|109
|Dylan Horton
|
EDGE
|Signed
|5
|167
|Henry To’oTo’o
|LB
|Signed
|6
|201
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|Signed
|6
|205
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Signed
|7
|248
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Signed
Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.
During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.
The No. 3 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $38,210,346 contract that includes a $24,789,342 signing bonus and will carry a $6,947,336 cap figure for the 2023 season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!