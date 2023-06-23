Texans Sign First-Round EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 3 overall pick EDGE Will Anderson Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Tom Pelissero reports Anderson receives a fully guaranteed four-year, $35,212,818 million deal including a $22,609,320 signing bonus. Anderson’s contract also includes a fifth-year option in 2027.

Houston’s only remaining unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is No. 2 overall C.J. Stroud.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 C. J. Stroud QB 1 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB Signed 2 62 Juice Scruggs C Signed 3 69 Nathaniel Dell WR Signed 4 109 Dylan Horton EDGE Signed 5 167 Henry To’oTo’o LB Signed 6 201 Jarrett Patterson OL Signed 6 205 Xavier Hutchinson WR Signed 7 248 Brandon Hill S Signed

Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.

During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.

