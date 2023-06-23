Texans Sign First-Round EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Jonathan Comeaux
The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 3 overall pick EDGE Will Anderson Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Tom Pelissero reports Anderson receives a fully guaranteed four-year, $35,212,818 million deal including a $22,609,320 signing bonus. Anderson’s contract also includes a fifth-year option in 2027.

Houston’s only remaining unsigned pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is No. 2 overall C.J. Stroud

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 2 C. J. Stroud QB  
1 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB Signed
2 62 Juice Scruggs C Signed
3 69 Nathaniel Dell WR Signed
4 109 Dylan Horton
EDGE
 Signed
5 167 Henry To’oTo’o LB Signed
6 201 Jarrett Patterson OL Signed
6 205 Xavier Hutchinson WR Signed
7 248 Brandon Hill S Signed

 

Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections. 

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.

During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.

The No. 3 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $38,210,346 contract that includes a $24,789,342 signing bonus and will carry a $6,947,336 cap figure for the 2023 season.

