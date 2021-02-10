Texans Sign TE Paul Quessenberry

The Houston Texans have signed TE Paul Quessenberry to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Quessenberry, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Navy back in April of last year. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

However, New England opted to waive Quessenberry coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practice squad from there.

During his college career at Navy, Quessenberry played defensive end and recorded 63 tackles, two and a half sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, and two passes defended.