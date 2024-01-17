Texans Sign WR Damiere Byrd To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans signed WR Damiere Byrd to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Ali Gaye
- DB Brandon Hill
- WR Johnny Johnson
- TE Dalton Keene
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- WR Steven Sims
- RB J.J. Taylor
- DB Brady Breeze
- WR Alex Bachman
- T Jaylon Thomas
- WR Jared Wayne (Injured)
- LB Marcell Harris
- NT Rashard Lawrence
- DE Kerry Hyder
- WR Chase Cota
- QB Tim Boyle
- DB Troy Pride
- DT McTelvin Agim
- WR Damiere Byrd
Byrd, 30, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019
He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers this offseason.
Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve and he was later released with a settlement before catching on with Atlanta.
In 2023, Byrd appeared in one game for the Falcons.
