Texans Sign WR Jalen Camp To Futures Deal

The Houston Texans officially signed WR Jalen Camp to a futures deal on Thursday for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Texans:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Camp, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Jacksonville, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Camp was on and off of the Jaguars’ practice squad before joining the Texans. Houston brought him back on a futures contract last year but he was still on and off of their practice squad.

In 2022, Camp appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one pass for yards receiving.