Texans Signing DT Byron Cowart

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DT Byron Cowart to the roster.

He’ll compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad with the Texans later this summer.

Cowart, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the Chiefs but was cut loose after the draft.

In 2022, Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, recording 12 tackles and no sacks.