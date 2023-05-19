Texans Signing EDGE Jacob Martin To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing EDGE Jacob Martin to a one-year deal.

Houston brought Martin in for a visit last week and was clearly impressed enough to offer him a contract.

Martin, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $2.6M contract with the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets last year.

The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the deadline. The Broncos opted to release Martin last week.

In 2022, Martin appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and Jets and recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.