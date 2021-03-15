Texans Signing G Justin McCray To Two-Year, $4M Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans are signing G Justin McCray to a two-year, $4 million contract on Monday that includes a $500,000 signing bonus and $2 million available via incentives.

McCray, 28, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in May of 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and spend the entire year on Tennessee’s practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

After sitting out the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Packers signed him to a deal for the 2017 season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal the following year. Green Bay later traded him to the Browns.

From there, McCray joined the Falcons for the 2020 season.

In 2020, McCray appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, making two starts for them at guard.