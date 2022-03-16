Texans Signing RB Dare Ogunbowale To Two-Year, $3.3M Deal

Adam Beasley reports that the Texans are signing RB Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year, $3.3 million contract.

Ogunbowale, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2017. The Texans cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

After being released by Houston, Ogunbowale had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Washington before returning to Tampa Bay in 2018. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 and eventually caught on with the Jaguars at the start of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville brought him back on an exclusive rights deal.

In 2021, Ogunbowale appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 137 yards on 43 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 114 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.