Texans Signing RB Darius Jackson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing RB Darius Jackson to a contract on Tuesday.

Jackson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. Dallas waived him towards the end of the 2016 season and was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

The Cowboys signed Jackson to a contract the following year, but elected to cut him loose as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players. He had a brief stint with the Packers before returning to the Cowboys in 2019.

Jackson was, once again, among the Cowboys’ roster cuts in 2020. He had a couple of stints on the Colts practice squad as well as with the Buccaneers. The Raiders signed him to their training camp roster at the end of July but cut him loose after a week.

In 2018, Jackson appeared in four games for the Packers and Cowboys and rushed for 16 yards on six carries (2.2 YPC).