Texans Tried Out Four Players

According to Albert Breer, the Texans hosted four free agents for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this past month.

In 2020, Slye appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and converted 29 of 36 field-goal attempts (80.6 percent) to go along with 33 of 36 extra-point tries (91.7 percent).

Badgley, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. The Chargers cut him coming out of the preseason though.

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field goal attempts and