Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller announced on his social media Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Spiller just finished his junior year but will forego his remaining eligibility. He should vie to be the first running back off the board in April.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler currently has him rated as his No. 2 back in the 2022 class.

During his three-year college career, Spiller rushed 541 times for 2,993 yards (5.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns to go with 74 receptions for 585 yards and another touchdown in 35 career games.