Texas RB Bijan Robinson Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Texas RB Bijan Robinson announced on Monday he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, per Jeff Barker.

BREAKING: Texas running back Bijan Robinson declares for the NFL Draft #HookEm pic.twitter.com/eJ7GJZUiCs — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 19, 2022

Robinson added he will not play in Texas’ bowl game and will instead start preparing for the draft.

The junior is widely viewed as the clear-cut top prospect at his position in this upcoming class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 8 overall player.

Despite the NFL putting less of a value on the running back position in recent years, Robinson is still widely expected to be a first-round pick.

Robinson, 20, was twice named first-team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous All-American and winner of the Doak Walker award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Texas.

During his three-year college career, Robinson rushed 539 times for 3,410 yards (6.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns to go along with 60 receptions for 805 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 career games.