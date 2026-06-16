Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Believed To Be 2nd- Or 3rd-Rd Pick In Supplemental Draft

According to Ian Rapoport, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is “most believed” to be a second- or third-round pick in the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Rapoport reports that Sorsby is universally viewed as a first-round talent, but teams are reluctant to give up their top selection in next year’s draft.

Earlier this month, Tony Pauline cited multiple sources inside the NFL who indicated that Sorsby will be a late first- or early second-round pick in the supplemental draft.

According to Pauline, several area scouts around the NFL have Sorsby graded higher than Texas QB Arch Manning.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Sorsby has a Pro Day tentatively scheduled for July 10th in Southlake, Texas, at Carroll High School.

Sorsby bet on college football games while he was at Indiana, including games involving the Hoosiers, and the NCAA has a zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sports.

This led to the NCAA denying his appeal for eligibility a few days ago, which made many wonder if he would be a candidate for the NFL’s supplemental draft.

Here is the link to our scouting report on Sorsby. As of now, we’re projecting him to be a mid to late round pick in the supplemental draft.

Sorsby, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 101st-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Lake Dallas, Texas.

He committed to Indiana and stayed there two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2024 season. He remained there through this past season before transferring to Texas Tech.

In his collegiate career, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati. He’s completed 61.4 percent of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sorsby as the news is available.