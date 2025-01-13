Texas WR Matthew Golden Declaring For NFL Draft

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Texas WR Matthew Golden is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Golden, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 25 receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Texas. He committed to Houston and spent two years there before entering the transfer portal.

Golden committed to Texas in December 2023 as a four-star transfer ranked No. 9 for receivers in the portal. He spent the entire 2024 season with the Longhorns.

In his collegiate career, Golden appeared in 36 games over three seasons at Houston and Texas and recorded 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.